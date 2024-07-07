ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 6.6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.24. 2,136,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,352,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Several research firms have commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

