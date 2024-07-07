ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $22.73

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $21.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 816,320 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

