ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $20.76

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $20.13. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 332,016 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

