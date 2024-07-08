1,084 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $194.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

