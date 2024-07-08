11,178 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.