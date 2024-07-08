1,850 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 54,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 67.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 49.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.22.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

