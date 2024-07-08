18,898 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,911 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 35,919 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 134,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. 69,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,262. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

