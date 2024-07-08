1,906 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Shares of IDXX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.75. 31,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,880. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.30. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

