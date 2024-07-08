1,938 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX stock opened at $194.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.69. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

