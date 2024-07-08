19,917 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. 450,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $929,794 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

