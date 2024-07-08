2,170 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of NVS opened at $108.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

