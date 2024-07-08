2,310 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,903,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $183.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

