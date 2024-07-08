2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 3,633,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,242,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

