32,074 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,163,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 291,177 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

