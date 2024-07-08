3,251 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

