5,610 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CF opened at $70.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.
CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
