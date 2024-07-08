611 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

