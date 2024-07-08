7,129 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

