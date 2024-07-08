7,178 Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,094,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.24. 8,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

