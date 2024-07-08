728 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $558.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

