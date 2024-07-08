9,890 Shares in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $886,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period.

Shares of CEFS opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

