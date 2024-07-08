AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,858. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $293.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

