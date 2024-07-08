AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.37. 1,271,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

