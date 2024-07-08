AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

ABBV traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $166.88. 753,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,252. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $294.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.