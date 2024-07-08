ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.60. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 6,729 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABVX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

