Achain (ACT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $545.87

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $545.87 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

