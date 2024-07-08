ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.74

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 7839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after buying an additional 1,228,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 9,610.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 907,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 897,757 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,932,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,126,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.