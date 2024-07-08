ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 5.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.23. 127,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,473,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,363.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 767,753 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $20,398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $8,640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

