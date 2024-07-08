Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.3 %

ADUS opened at $117.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

