ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,598 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 220,412 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.84.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADT

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.