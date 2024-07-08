aelf Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $308.48 million and approximately $151.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,460,864 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

