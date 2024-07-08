Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $155,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $88.95. 495,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

