Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Alexander’s worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $222.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $237.18.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.04%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

