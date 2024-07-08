Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119,731 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.36% of Allegion worth $160,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,184. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

