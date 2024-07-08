Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after acquiring an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT remained flat at $51.59 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,618. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.