Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.12. 2,204,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,584. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.