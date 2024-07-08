Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,648. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

