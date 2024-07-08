Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 53,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 30.1% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $190.86.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

