Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.84. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 119,362 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Alphatec Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alphatec by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

