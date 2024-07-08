Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,984,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,577 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $200.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

