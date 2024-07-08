Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 7,133.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,445,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Ameren by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,574,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,838,000 after acquiring an additional 180,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

AEE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.38. 138,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

