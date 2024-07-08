American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 381.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $171,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 207.9% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 60.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power by 529.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.41. 531,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,901. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

