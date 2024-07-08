American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading 4.3% Higher

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 109,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 919,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

AMSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $987.16 million, a PE ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

