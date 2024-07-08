American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.75.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $77.39 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 66.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

