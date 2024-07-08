Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock worth $313,544 in the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

