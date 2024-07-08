Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $10.48 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,321,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 96,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

