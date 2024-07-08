Analysts Offer Predictions for Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTFree Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRNT. Roth Mkm began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $835.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,633 shares in the company, valued at $510,206.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

