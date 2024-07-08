Analysts Offer Predictions for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report issued on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $84.66 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 154.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.