Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Price Target at $14.54

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

