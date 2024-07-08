Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $28.73

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

